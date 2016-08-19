Cotswold dream homes

22 December 2016

Lamb Cottage, Eastington, near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Lamb Cottage, Eastington, near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

We look through the keyhole of some of the Cotswolds’ most luxurious houses on the property market

So pretty and private

An attractive, well renovated and extended Cotswold stone cottage

What: Lamb Cottage is a pretty period Cotswold stone cottage in a lovely quiet location, close to Northleach.

Where: Eastington, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

Inside: The accommodation is beautifully presented and of particular note is the sitting room with two south-facing windows, both with seats and an open fireplace. The kitchen/breakfast room is fitted with a range of custom-made floor cupboards under wooden work surfaces and incorporates a breakfast bar, space for a range style cooker, dishwasher and fridge. There is also a Neff oven in the pantry. On the first floor are three double bedrooms, an en suite bathroom with shower cubicle and family bathroom.

Outside: A gravel drive leads through a gate to a wide car parking area, while the front garden is laid to lawn and bordered by a Cotswold stone wall. There is a deep gravel terrace, paved sitting area, and landscaped rear garden retained by Cotswold stone walls.

How much: Guide price of £850,000.

Find out more… Call Knight Frank’s Cirencester office on 01285 897527.

High on the hill

Willow Hill House is designed in a vernacular style and occupies a lovely position settled into the hillside

What: Perched on the side of Willersey Hill is this architecturally designed house built of reclaimed Cotswold stone.

Where: Near Broadway, Worcestershire.

Inside: The property offers light and spacious rooms throughout, enjoying views of the garden and countryside beyond. The ground floor reception rooms provide access onto the south-west-facing terrace. The first floor has six double bedrooms and three bathrooms, with further potential to convert the existing roof space.

Outside: Set behind a tall beech hedge and approached via a block-paved drive is a generous parking area. The Cotswold stone triple garage includes exterior stairs to a spacious self-contained unit. The wonderful mature garden features a broad paved terrace to the south west with steps leading down to more formal gardens. There are a selection of trees including a mature willow, magnolia, beech and a variety of fruit trees.

How much? Guide price of £1.5 million.

Find out more… Call Hayman-Joyce’s Broadway office on 01386 858510.

Breathtakingly beautiful

Nestled in sought-after Slad Valley, this magnificent bespoke family home has been painstakingly designed and built with an eye for detail and heritage and more than a nod to the characterful environment, in the exquisite details and finishes

What: Set in an acre of grounds, Overdale delivers low-maintenance lifestyle in an idyllic setting. Five en suite bedrooms, coupled with great contemporary living space and sensational views from every room, make this captivating landmark home very special indeed.

Where: Slad, Gloucestershire.

Inside: Solid oak flooring and timber beams frame the light and spacious living space, comprising a generous entrance hall, large kitchen/diner - designed by luxury German kitchen supplier, Häcker – good size utility area, living room boasting a beautiful wood burning stove and bi-folding doors out to a terrace area - with 360-degree views out to the Slad Valley. Five beautifully appointed en suite bedrooms complete this contemporary home, one of which is accessed from its own separate staircase - lending itself to becoming the perfect guest suite, office, or teenage den.

Outside: Set back in an elevated position, ‘Overdale’ is accessed via a sweeping driveway, with landscaped areas. To the rear a large secluded tree-lined garden, laid mainly to lawn, includes Cotswold stone walls and a decked area where the dramatic views can be best appreciated.

How much: £1.5 million.

Find our more… Open house on Saturday, January 21, 10-2pm. Call Perry Bishop and Chambers on 01242 246989.

